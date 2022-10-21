Create New Account
Miles Guo's GETTR: Communist China has been conducting pre-war stress-limit tests on its people
https://gnews.org/articles/481422

10/20/2022 Miles Guo's GETTR: Communist China has been conducting pre-war stress-limit tests on its people; Xi Jinping said with great confidence that the CCP will transform mankind after the 20th Party Congress, and it will be too late when the West finally wakes up

