How do I get past this painful frustration?

n this answer to a viewer's question, "letting go" author Guy Finley explains that a feeling of frustration with another person is the downstream effect of carrying around an image of ourselves as being perfect. Never blame another human being for how you feel. The condition that you blame for the painful feeling of impatience is not outside of you.

