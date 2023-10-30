Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fighting Continues in the Gaza Strip - part 1 of 2 - Oct 30
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
970 Subscribers
56 views
Published 14 hours ago

Fighting continues in the Gaza Strip - part 1 of 2 - Oct 30

For the past three days, the IDF has been conducting regular raids in the northern Gaza Strip as part of an announced “expansion of ground operations.” But there is no talk of a large-scale ground operation yet.

The Israeli Air Force continues to bomb the Gaza Strip. The intensity of airstrikes has increased in recent days. The Israel Defense Forces reported hitting 600 targets in the enclave over the past 24 hours.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket