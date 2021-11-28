200,000 Australians singing together at Anti-Mandate Rally Sydney 27Nov2021

They are trying to divide us with fear and unfounded rhetoric around Covid lies.

They try their best to incite racial tension to divide us even more.



We come together and sing in Peace and Love with our First Australians and citizens from around the Globe.

With the aboriginal flag flying proudly as Australians from all walks of life and backgrounds belt out "I am Australian" and yet the liars and propagandists of the MS Media claim rallies are only that of a few ‘’right wing extremists’’.



We wonder just how long do they think that the people will believe their. lies and start listening to what the people are demanding:

* No more Mandates

* No more Lies about the trial gene therapies they call 'vaccines'

* No more travel restrictions

* No vaccine passports for anything

* No more border restrictions

* No more censorship of speech

*Yes To Freedom of choice

*Yes to Freedom of Employment

* Yes to Freedom of expression