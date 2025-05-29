BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHO SHOULD NOT BE TAKING METHYLENE BLUE!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
642 followers
56 views • 14 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Methylene BIues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3jFwj9O

Why You Should Test for a G6PD Deficiency Before Taking Methylene BIue! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bCGu5v

WHY METHYLENE BLUE IS SKYROCKETING 🚀 YOUR BLOOD PRESSURE! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3ZvRTQc

How To Take Methylene Blue When On Medication - (AVOID SEROTONIN SYNDROME) - https://sunfruitdan.co/4diDVXU

Things You Can Combine With Methylene BIue! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3XiGtPO

How To Take Methylene Blue When On Medication - (AVOID SEROTONIN SYNDROME) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3YFshAa

4 Ways To Reduce Methylene BIue Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/3AApege

The Methylene BIue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40LVXKI


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WHO SHOULD NOT BE TAKING METHYLENE BLUE!


Many people can use Methylene Blue to optimise their mental, emotional, and physical well-being, and report that they gain life-changing benefits from consistent use, which includes many of my coaching clients that I have guided with using it safely and correctly.


But there are also certain people who should not be taking Methylene Blue, and in today's video, "WHO SHOULD NOT BE TAKING METHYLENE BLUE! " I talk about which people should not and the reasons why, or possible solutions to certain things that can make it unsafe for people to use Methylene Blue.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

