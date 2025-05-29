© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Methylene BIues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3jFwj9O
Why You Should Test for a G6PD Deficiency Before Taking Methylene BIue! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bCGu5v
WHY METHYLENE BLUE IS SKYROCKETING 🚀 YOUR BLOOD PRESSURE! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3ZvRTQc
How To Take Methylene Blue When On Medication - (AVOID SEROTONIN SYNDROME) - https://sunfruitdan.co/4diDVXU
Things You Can Combine With Methylene BIue! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3XiGtPO
How To Take Methylene Blue When On Medication - (AVOID SEROTONIN SYNDROME) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3YFshAa
4 Ways To Reduce Methylene BIue Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/3AApege
The Methylene BIue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40LVXKI
Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
WHO SHOULD NOT BE TAKING METHYLENE BLUE!
Many people can use Methylene Blue to optimise their mental, emotional, and physical well-being, and report that they gain life-changing benefits from consistent use, which includes many of my coaching clients that I have guided with using it safely and correctly.
But there are also certain people who should not be taking Methylene Blue, and in today's video, "WHO SHOULD NOT BE TAKING METHYLENE BLUE! " I talk about which people should not and the reasons why, or possible solutions to certain things that can make it unsafe for people to use Methylene Blue.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno