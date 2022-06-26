Christian Video Vault: Satanism 'Hidden' in Plain Sight! (documentary) [25.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel:





-> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <-





After brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before.





Maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted'...





Another Controlled Opposition PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech'

I send an email to their support you can see and read it here:





https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422

and screenshot here

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423)





I never got an answer or reply...





- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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In this TV Special Geraldo Rivera exposes the hidden underground of Satanism that lurks at the heart of America. Interviewing everyone from FBI agents, police, psychologists, convicted murderers who killed for the cause of Satan, Ozzy Osbourne, former Satanists, current Satanists, victims of Satanic ritual abuse, parents of victims and many others, Rivera establishes beyond dispute that Satanism is really among us and that it is indeed very dangerous.





All credit for this video goes to the Investigative News Group, CNBC and The Geraldo Rivera Show.





325 views Jun 25, 2022

Christian Video Vault

11.9K subscribers

https://youtu.be/qkQa5etwG9s

https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristianVideoVault







