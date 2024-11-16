BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Cauldron: UAF soldiers north of Kurakhovo found themselves in a 'cauldron' - a call for Surrender 📢
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
5 months ago

❗️A part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers north of Kurakhovo found themselves in a "cauldron". A sound combat platform was sent to them with a call to surrender. 

The good intentions of our soldiers were not understood by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and calls for surrender were met with small arms fire. And then "heavy" arguments came into play, and an artillery strike was launched at the encircled position. After that, leaflets were dropped on the position and the sound combat platform was sent again. 

As a result of the measures taken, the Ukrainian servicemen made a decision and surrendered to the Russian Army. 

Adding: 

❗️Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo has announced the South American country's desire to join BRICS. 

Adding: 

❗️Russian intelligence has recorded the presence of English-speaking and Polish mercenaries near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, military expert Andrey Marochko reported. 


