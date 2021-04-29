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The 'leader of the free world' is 'cognitively delinquent'
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30 views • April 29, 2021
Sky News host Alan Jones says putting Joe Biden in the position of "leading the world's democracies" is "elder abuse" and there must be a "presidential resignation" soon.
"China is militarising ports across our region. It has invaded Taiwan's airspace. What did the leader of the free world have to say in his first address about any of that? Nothing," Mr Jones said.
"And no mention of Israel, with reports in the last 48 hours that former Secretary of State John Kerry, now Biden's Climate Change Tsar, dished details of covert Israeli actions to the Iranians.
"And you mean to say this bloke, Biden, isn't cognitively delinquent?"
Mr Jones pointed to a video grab from President Biden's address to Congress where the president appeared to stumble over his words and lose his flow of speech.
"Putting Biden in this position of leading the world's democracies is elder abuse. His incoherence is not new, but it surely can't go on - there will have to be a presidential resignation shortly.
"If we don't think the free world is in a mess, we are bad students of the current international situation."
"China is militarising ports across our region. It has invaded Taiwan's airspace. What did the leader of the free world have to say in his first address about any of that? Nothing," Mr Jones said.
"And no mention of Israel, with reports in the last 48 hours that former Secretary of State John Kerry, now Biden's Climate Change Tsar, dished details of covert Israeli actions to the Iranians.
"And you mean to say this bloke, Biden, isn't cognitively delinquent?"
Mr Jones pointed to a video grab from President Biden's address to Congress where the president appeared to stumble over his words and lose his flow of speech.
"Putting Biden in this position of leading the world's democracies is elder abuse. His incoherence is not new, but it surely can't go on - there will have to be a presidential resignation shortly.
"If we don't think the free world is in a mess, we are bad students of the current international situation."
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