6 Signs Your Body Is Protecting You From Harm (That Doctors Call Disease)
Healing the Body
2002 views • 5 months ago

Why do doctors block and poison the symptoms of healing, and label it as disease? Here's 6 great examples of natural healing responses, and how doctors screw up the diagnosis and treatment.

* To discuss your health condition and available programs and services to heal it, check out the THRIVE Academy: https://healingthebody.ca/thrive-academy 

* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21

cancerradiationhigh cholesterolinflammationchemoautoimmune diseasecandida overgrowthbiopsythrive academytumoursozempicweight problemsdetox symptoms
