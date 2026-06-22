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How to Receive the Baptism of the Holy Spirit 06/22/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan gives his testimony of how he received the Baptism of the Holy Spirit and why it’s important for you as a Christian to want that as well.


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Keywords
holy spiritbaptismreceiveprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Testimony

18:09Why should I Receive It?

25:45How do I receive it?

27:38Receive it

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