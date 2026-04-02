Fighters of the "North" group took control of Peschanoye in the Kharkiv region.

The enemy was successfully driven out of the settlement as a result of the coordinated work of the 69th division: artillery and drones carried out precise strikes, preventing the enemy from consolidating their positions.

Scouts used UAVs to locate targets and immediately provided the coordinates to the artillerymen. After a powerful artillery preparation, assault troops entered the village – they conducted a sweep of all buildings and basements.

Currently, our units continue to advance, expanding the security zone in the Kharkiv region.

@mod_russia

Adding:

Two Majors / Two Majors on 𝕏 #Reportfor the morning of April 2, 2026

▪️ During the night, the enemy launched a massive raid on the southern regions. The target was the regions' energy infrastructure, and "Rosseti" specialists are conducting emergency repair work in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions and the Republic of Crimea. An alarm sounded in Krasnodar Krai and a number of other Russian regions. In the Voronezh region, downed targets were reported. Residents of Ufa (1,400 km from the border) report a fire in a residential building after a UAV attack (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/265517), and the enemy is spreading photos of the fire at the local refinery.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the GRU "North" is engaged in fierce battles, striking at the enemy's nearby rear positions. The progress over the past 24 hours, according to public reports, is as follows: "in the Sumy district on fifteen sections. The progress over the past 24 hours amounted to up to 200 m". The enemy is building defenses in the area of the village of Nova Sich, preparing personnel for subsequent counterattacks. In the Krasnopolsky district, fierce firefights continue in the area of Novodmitrovka.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, on the road from Krasny Oktyabr to Bessonovka, an FPV drone struck a car, injuring the driver. In the village of Arkhangelskoe, a drone injured a cyclist on the road. In Shebekino and Oktyabrsky, two civilians and a soldier of "Orlan" were injured. In Maximovka, a car driver was injured.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, units of the 82nd Motor Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motor Rifle Division of the 6th Army of the GRU "North" in the course of fierce battles drove the Armed Forces of Ukraine out of the village of Verkhnya Pisarevka (Volchansk district) and liberated the settlement.

▪️ On the Kupyansk direction, the situation has not changed.

▪️ The Slavyansk direction is characterized by the creation of conditions for the future storming of Ray-Aleksandrovka and daily FAB strikes on Slavyansk.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction, the enemy notes our increased activity on the Berestok-Ilyinovka direction, our infantry is penetrating further into the urban development of Konstantinovka from the side of Ivanopolye. The enemy is hitting our forces in the central part of the city. There are heavy battles.

▪️ On the Dobropillsk direction, our troops are expanding the zone of control north of Grishino. There are battles at Belitsky and Novy Donbass.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to counterattack from Dobropasovo in the direction of Gai on an APC and a quad bike, with up to 15 infantry. The APC detonated a mine before it could disembark the troops and was destroyed. The quad bike retreated in the opposite direction.

▪️ The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors) / Two Majors on 𝕏 (https://x.com/two_majors)