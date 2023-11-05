Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hamas master Gaza street warfare to ambush many Israeli vehicles
channel image
The Prisoner
8836 Subscribers
Shop now
443 views
Published 12 hours ago

Hamas fighters dominate street warfare inside Gaza city, ambushing many tanks and armored vehicles of Israeli troops. Fight at close range in unprecedented military action, directing anti-tank strikes costing less than $500, destroying dozens of vehicles worth millions of dollars in ambush operations.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
israelhamasidfstreet warfare

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket