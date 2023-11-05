Hamas master Gaza street warfare to ambush many Israeli vehicles

Hamas fighters dominate street warfare inside Gaza city, ambushing many tanks and armored vehicles of Israeli troops. Fight at close range in unprecedented military action, directing anti-tank strikes costing less than $500, destroying dozens of vehicles worth millions of dollars in ambush operations.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
