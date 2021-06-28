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Gesara and Nesara is LIVE!!! CHARLIE WARD & FROG NEWS CONFIRMS
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304 views • June 28, 2021
Nesara & Gesara in simple words explains the most groundbreaking reformation sweeping the world in its entire history! Nesara = National Economic Security and Reformation Act (America) Gesara = Global Economic Security and Reformation Act (Global) It’s SO exciting and definitely the best thing to ever happen to all people worldwide.
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