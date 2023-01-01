Incredible! - The Fake UKR Nationalist Church - Celebrating the Birthday of Nazi who Massacred and Brutally Tortured Thousands of People - Di-Nazify!

Incredible! The fake Ukrainian nationalist "church", the head of which just happens to hang out with the U.S. officials, is celebrating the Birthday of Stepan Bandera!
Once again: they are celebrating the Nazi who massacred and brutally tortured thousands of people: men, women, children, for being the wrong ethnicity.
The text of what they are singing is here:
Our father is Bandera, Ukraine is our mother,
We will go to to war for Ukraine
Oh, in the forest under the green oak,
A seriously wounded insurgent is lying there
Oh, he lies suffering severe torment,
Without the left leg, without the right arm
His mother came to him,
Weeps and sobs, feels sorry for him
Oh, my son, my son, enough fighting
You are left without the right arm, without the leg
Our mothers, do not cry for us,
Do not cry bitter tears for us.
We did not live in harmony with the Muscovites,
We entered the battle against Peter himself
The Muscovites fled, losing their bast shoes,
And our bullets chased them
Oh, the mother buried her son
She wrote words on his grave
The words were written on his grave:
Glory to Ukraine. Glory to all the heroes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.