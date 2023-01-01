Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Incredible! - The Fake UKR Nationalist Church - Celebrating the Birthday of Nazi who Massacred and Brutally Tortured Thousands of People - Di-Nazify!
53 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

Incredible! The fake Ukrainian nationalist "church", the head of which just happens to hang out with the U.S. officials,  is celebrating the Birthday of Stepan Bandera!

Once again: they are celebrating the Nazi who massacred and brutally tortured thousands of people: men, women, children, for being the wrong ethnicity.

The text of what they are singing is here:

Our father is Bandera, Ukraine is our mother,

We will go to to war for Ukraine

Oh, in the forest under the green oak,

A seriously wounded insurgent is lying there


Oh, he lies suffering severe torment,

Without the left leg, without the right arm

His mother came to him,

Weeps and sobs, feels sorry for him


Oh, my son, my son, enough fighting

You are left without the right arm, without the leg

Our mothers, do not cry for us,

Do not cry bitter tears for us.


We did not live in harmony with the Muscovites,

We entered the battle against Peter himself

The Muscovites fled, losing their bast shoes,

And our bullets chased them


Oh, the mother buried her son

She wrote words on his grave

The words were written on his grave:

Glory to Ukraine. Glory to all the heroes


Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket