Incredible! - The Fake UKR Nationalist Church - Celebrating the Birthday of Nazi who Massacred and Brutally Tortured Thousands of People - Di-Nazify!

Incredible! The fake Ukrainian nationalist "church", the head of which just happens to hang out with the U.S. officials, is celebrating the Birthday of Stepan Bandera!

Once again: they are celebrating the Nazi who massacred and brutally tortured thousands of people: men, women, children, for being the wrong ethnicity.

The text of what they are singing is here:

Our father is Bandera, Ukraine is our mother,

We will go to to war for Ukraine

Oh, in the forest under the green oak,

A seriously wounded insurgent is lying there





Oh, he lies suffering severe torment,

Without the left leg, without the right arm

His mother came to him,

Weeps and sobs, feels sorry for him





Oh, my son, my son, enough fighting

You are left without the right arm, without the leg

Our mothers, do not cry for us,

Do not cry bitter tears for us.





We did not live in harmony with the Muscovites,

We entered the battle against Peter himself

The Muscovites fled, losing their bast shoes,

And our bullets chased them





Oh, the mother buried her son

She wrote words on his grave

The words were written on his grave:

Glory to Ukraine. Glory to all the heroes



