Trump Cooperating With Iran, Prioritizing Deportation of Iranian Christians
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
309 followers
2
101 views • 4 days ago

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

About 400 Iranians to be Deported from US to Iran, Says Country's Foreign Ministry - https://justthenews.com/government/security/about-400-iranians-be-deported-us-iran-says-countrys-foreign-ministry

Original Source of Full Video: https://x.com/worldviewtube/status/1973183397242794087

Keywords
irantrumpchristiansmuslimsiceislamillegal immigrationamerican patriots for god and countrywar on terroranni cyrusbrannon howsebrannon howse livedeportationsworldviewtubetrump iran relations 2025deportation of iranian christians in the us
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and Country Intro

01:00Trump Cooperating With Iran, Prioritizing Deportation of Iranian Christians

10:10Everything is About to Change, Turn to Jesus Now!

10:27American Patriots for God and Country Outro

