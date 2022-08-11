Street Fight Psychology that might SAVE YOUR LIFE 🎙️ Interview with Richard Grannon

Interview with street fight psychology expert Richard Gannon, a veteran martial arts practitioner (Karate, Aikido, Ninjitsu, Mui Tai, MMA) with nightclub doorman for 10 years. We discuss...Mental training for a violent altercation or street fight

Comparison of martial arts

"Hard target" vs "Soft target"

"Be Present" the new "Be confident" and how to lifehack it

Lifehack for target hardening: Short haircut on men

Lifehack for remembering dreams

Lucid dreaming detection: reading fine text and light switches

Lucid dreaming supplements: DMAE and Huperzine A

Gamification of situational awareness

Penalty Game for maintaining body language

Gamifying your reality vs moralizing your reality

Tai Chi: a great martial art for avoiding injuries and habituating a meditation practice

Social Magnetism Lifehack: How to be more popular





Podcast Interview Notes 📑 Everything Mentioned Here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/579-street-fight-psychology-expert-richard-gannon

🔗 Connect with Richard

https://spartanlifecoach.com/

https://www.instagram.com/richard.grannon/