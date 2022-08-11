Street Fight Psychology that might SAVE YOUR LIFE 🎙️ Interview with Richard Grannon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interview with street fight psychology expert Richard Gannon, a veteran martial arts practitioner (Karate, Aikido, Ninjitsu, Mui Tai, MMA) with nightclub doorman for 10 years. We discuss...Mental training for a violent altercation or street fight
Comparison of martial arts
"Hard target" vs "Soft target"
"Be Present" the new "Be confident" and how to lifehack it
Lifehack for target hardening: Short haircut on men
Lifehack for remembering dreams
Lucid dreaming detection: reading fine text and light switches
Lucid dreaming supplements: DMAE and Huperzine A
Gamification of situational awareness
Penalty Game for maintaining body language
Gamifying your reality vs moralizing your reality
Tai Chi: a great martial art for avoiding injuries and habituating a meditation practice
Social Magnetism Lifehack: How to be more popular
Podcast Interview Notes 📑 Everything Mentioned Here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/579-street-fight-psychology-expert-richard-gannon
🔗 Connect with Richard