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Teddy Bear Turns On Trump - The Smiths Of Liberty
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801 views • February 02, 2021
We all thought that Ted Cruz would stay the course till the end--well, not so. It looks like he is positioning for a 2024 run. On his latest podcast, Verdict With Ted Cruz, he claims that Trump's "rhetoric" was irresponsible and reckless. What we discover though is that Cruz, like the rest of the establishment right, could care less about reforming the system and fighting for We The People.
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