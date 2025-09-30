BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mossad Agent Blows Whistle: 'Trump Facing Assassination Before 2026 Midterms'
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
362 views • 1 day ago

A former Mossad agent has come forward with explosive claims. According to him, the agency’s fingerprints are on some of the biggest events in modern history — the JFK assassination, 9/11, and even the killing of Charlie Kirk.

 

The goal? To shape American minds, manipulate politics, and run psychological operations at the highest level of power.

 

But what he says about the future is even darker: the sitting president is under orders, and one misstep could cost him his life.

 

 

 

Tags: Mossad, Mossad agent, Israel, Trump, Trump assassination, JFK, 911, Charlie Kirk, Netanyahu, JFK assassination, assassination, America, politics, psyops, psychological operations, president


trumppoliticspresidentamericaisrael911jfknetanyahumossadcharlie kirkpsyopsassassinationtrump assassinationjfk assassinationpsychological operationsmossad agent
