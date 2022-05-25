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Larry Warren The Third Night at Rendlesham Forest 1/2
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52 views • May 25, 2022
To watch or listen to Part 2 go to https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/05/25/larry-warren-the-third-night-at-rendlesham-forest/
Larry Warren gives the background leading up to his involvement in the Third Night's Events at Rendlesham Forest. Larry discusses what he witnessed at Capel Green and talks about the incessant troll attacks and smear campaign against him. Despite all of this interference, the Truth has survived and there are more witnesses now than ever before.
In Part 2 Larry talks about The Aftermath of the Third Nights Events, his drugging and kidnapping into an underground area of the base, his sighting of "The Sport Model" at Groom Lake with Bob Lazar and John Lear, the psyop and personal destruction of Paul Bennowitz, Jackie Gleason and Capel Green the movie.
Larry Warren gives the background leading up to his involvement in the Third Night's Events at Rendlesham Forest. Larry discusses what he witnessed at Capel Green and talks about the incessant troll attacks and smear campaign against him. Despite all of this interference, the Truth has survived and there are more witnesses now than ever before.
In Part 2 Larry talks about The Aftermath of the Third Nights Events, his drugging and kidnapping into an underground area of the base, his sighting of "The Sport Model" at Groom Lake with Bob Lazar and John Lear, the psyop and personal destruction of Paul Bennowitz, Jackie Gleason and Capel Green the movie.
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