Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They Never Really Mean Anything That They Say Its Just Your Imagination! It's All In Your Head! GO SEE A DOCTOR! TAKE PILLS!
channel image
Nonvaxer420
6 Subscribers
34 views
Published Yesterday
(EMF PROTECTION) Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education.  https://ftwproject.com/ref/512

.

Gareth Icke speaks to Hope and Tivon

(Fix the World Project Maroc) about 5G EMF protection and WBAN

https://rumble.com/v425oei-gareth-icke-speaks-to-hope-and-tivon-about-5g-emf-protection-and-wban.html

.

Twitter (HELP SHARE)

https://twitter.com/fear2022

.

Telegram (HELP SHARE) https://t.me/+Z2isyd4XW89hZTcx

.

Brightion (HELP SHARE) https://brighteon.social/@Nonvaxer420

.

Gettr (HELP SHARE)

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/factsoverfear19

.

CloutHub: (HELP SHARE) https://clouthub.com/p/omcSf6RA

.

Gab: (HELP SHARE) https://gab.com/FACTSoverFEAR

.

Wimkin Social: (HELP SHARE) https://wimkin.com/profile-291679

.

.

Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content

.

Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14

.

Psinergy PDF:

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/compiledpdf-05-25-23:f

.

.

Enabling Covert Body Area Network using Electro-Quasistatic Human Body Communication

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x

.

Cyberphysical systems (CPSs) are perceived as the pivotal enabler for a new era of real-time Internet-based communication and collaboration among value-chain participants, e.g., devices, systems, organizations, and humans

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/7883993

.

The President's 2023 Budget requests nearly $2 billion for the NNI, the largest ever request since its inception. This reflects the widespread recognition of the potential for nanotechnology to contribute to agency missions and national priorities.

https://rumble.com/v41tfrq-december-17-2023.html

.

ITU: IoBNT At the center of this approach lies an emerging ICT framework, the Internet of Bio-NanoThings (IoBNT), envisioning the heterogeneous collaborative networks(HEALTHCARE)

https://rumble.com/v45vbvu-january-8-2024.html

.

You can learn alot about the current transhumanism IOBnT #BiodigitalConvergence  Laws,Regulations,Standards and Policies That Have Already Been Put In Place From These 2 Google Search Pages!

1. itu j-fet https://www.google.com/search?q=itu+j-fet&sca_esv=598202578&sxsrf=ACQVn08piPHYZethyLTQpLMLq9Y-TZ-vGw%3A1705172899586&source=hp&ei=o9-iZbaHIZvI0PEPzJuFwAw&oq=itu+j-fet&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIJaXR1IGotZmV0MgUQABiABDIGEAAYFhgeMgsQABiABBiKBRiGAzILEAAYgAQYigUYhgMyBRAhGKABSK4nUM4JWM0lcAF4AJABAJgBuQOgAe0JqgEHMS42LjQtMbgBA8gBAPgBAagCD8ICBxAjGOoCGCfCAhAQLhjHARivARiOBRjqAhgnwgIEECMYJ8ICChAjGIAEGIoFGCfCAgsQABiABBiKBRiRAsICERAAGIAEGIoFGJECGLEDGIMBwgIREC4YgAQYsQMYgwEYxwEY0QPCAgsQABiABBixAxiDAcICDhAuGIAEGLEDGMcBGNEDwgIREC4YgAQYigUYkQIYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiABBiKBRiRAhixAxjUAsICCxAuGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIOEAAYgAQYigUYkQIYsQPCAggQABiABBixA8ICBRAuGIAEwgIHEAAYgAQYCsICCBAAGBYYHhgP&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#sbfbu=1&pi=itu%20j-fet

.

2. Akyildiz https://www.google.com/search?q=itu+j-fet+Ian+F+akyildiz+&sca_esv=598202578&sxsrf=ACQVn08_jC_IWV_dDvwTh8EChYu7_5mOgg%3A1705172905725&ei=qd-iZabyK9Wi0PEP6-G7sA8&udm=Ge&oq=itu+j-fet+Ian+F+akyildiz+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhlpdHUgai1mZXQgSWFuIEYgYWt5aWxkaXogMgQQIxgnSPH8BlCV1wZY0foGcA14AJABAJgBjwGgAccFqgEDMS41uAEDyAEA-AEBwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBRAhGKABwgIGEAAYHhgNwgIIEAAYBRgeGA3CAgsQABiABBiKBRiGA8ICBxAhGAoYoAHCAggQABiABBiiBMICCBAAGIkFGKIE4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGCA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

Keywords
ai2030jabcovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket