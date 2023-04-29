RINO TN Gov. Backs RED FLAG Law After Trans Terrorist ATTACK: Gov. Bill Lee CAVES To Gun Grabbers

Stew Peters





Apr 28, 2023





Republicans are caving in the face of Democrats who celebrate transgenderism and the murder of Christians.

Tennessee State Senator Adam Lowe is here to talk about Red Flag gun confiscation laws being considered in the wake of the trangender terrorist attack.

Leftists and RINOS are trying to use the tragedy of the school shooting for political theater to advance anti-second amendment policies.

The Tennessee legislature passed a school safety bill that funds 400 million dollars to put officers in public and private schools.

The FBI says they are reviewing the trans manifesto for public release.

The public needs to look past the mainstream media rhetoric and realize this is not a gun problem.

We have to look at mental health and the reasons why someone would ever kill a child.

