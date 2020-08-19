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Joe Biden Wrote The Crime Bills. Joe Biden Wants You To Think He Isn't Racist. Joe Biden Hates Black People! Terrible Choice For America!
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50 views • August 19, 2020
"We do everything but hang people for jaywalking in this bill."
"Every major bill that has come out of this congress, has had the name Joe Biden on that Bill." - Joe Biden in his own words!
"Every major bill that has come out of this congress, has had the name Joe Biden on that Bill." - Joe Biden in his own words!
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