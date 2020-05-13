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Handmade vintage style cards and singing by Ingeborg van Zuiden
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2 views • May 13, 2020
This is a video compilation of some of my handmade cards. You can hear me singing one of my own songs titled 'Inspiration'. The song was written and composed for me by Dutch musicians Ed van Baaren & Maarten Langelaar ©1985.
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