Defend the Heroes Who Defend Our Freedoms | End Military Mandates

Demand an end to the unethical vaccine mandates on our Nation's Military Heroes.

https://childrenshd.org/end-military-mandates

ChildrensHealthDefense: Armed Forces members who have served honorably, including multiple combat deployments, with less than a year until an honorable retirement stand to lose all benefits earned serving this great nation. On the other side of the spectrum, young service members who joined expecting to find a place of community and brotherhood have been bullied, coerced and harassed for not bending a knee to the forces behind this mandate.

Our service members have devoted their lives to the ideals and freedoms we hold dear. We need Defenders like YOU to stand alongside them and bring forth justice. Tell the DOD to #StopThePurge and end military mandates now. Take action to let our elected officials and military leaders know that we are committed to standing behind our nation’s heroes and combating corruption.