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Following Your Satanic World Leaders Into Hell? Wake UP!
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
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21 views • April 15, 2022
Time is up for the devil and humanity. If you do not wake up and understand it is the end of the world as you knew it and the devil has to corrupt all flesh and depopulate the earth, you will follow satanic orders thinking you are saving your life and will be killed and end up in hell.
The children of God do not follow wicked leaders. No one gets to heaven by following wicked people. Become a child of the most High Yah today and learn to love not your life to the death. Everyone dies but our soul lives forever. Die on your terms following faith in Jesus not your satanic world leaders.
Wake up and engage in the spiritual warfare for your souls. Following fear leads people into the lake of fire; you will separate yourself from God. God requires FAITH.
Revelation 21:8
King James Version Bible
8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death

original video https://youtu.be/0K0YFQ8Ww5A
Keywords
nwomark of the beastend timesone world religioncovid
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