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JULIAN ASSANGE IS A POLITICAL PRISONER. WESTERN DEMOCRACY IS A PRISONER OF THE POLITICALLY CORRUPT.
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112 views • July 24, 2021
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Western Governments sponsored 'Information Operation'. From wrongful imprisonment of Julian Assange to the great Covid-19 lie.
Why is an Australian journalist languishing in solitary confinement in a UK prison for breaching bail, while the United States Government unrelentingly pursues his extradition on compromised evidence? Why are high profile human rights defenders fighting for his release, while his own country is not?
Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks has been detained for almost a decade. He is apparently guilty of many things, but mainly for exposing evidence of war crimes. It is unfortunate for Julian that his case, more than ever, shines a strong light on Government corruption and law enforcement, frailty of our press freedoms and the utter failure and hypocrisy of mainstream media.
Trevor FitzGibbon is president of Silent Partner and an award-winning PR strategist.
His work has primarily focused on defending human rights, whistleblowers, and exposing corruption throughout his career. Trevor’s clients have ranged from Google and Amnesty International to Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, Google Foundation and Pearl Jam.
Asia Pacific Today. 24 July, 2021
Western Governments sponsored 'Information Operation'. From wrongful imprisonment of Julian Assange to the great Covid-19 lie.
Why is an Australian journalist languishing in solitary confinement in a UK prison for breaching bail, while the United States Government unrelentingly pursues his extradition on compromised evidence? Why are high profile human rights defenders fighting for his release, while his own country is not?
Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks has been detained for almost a decade. He is apparently guilty of many things, but mainly for exposing evidence of war crimes. It is unfortunate for Julian that his case, more than ever, shines a strong light on Government corruption and law enforcement, frailty of our press freedoms and the utter failure and hypocrisy of mainstream media.
Trevor FitzGibbon is president of Silent Partner and an award-winning PR strategist.
His work has primarily focused on defending human rights, whistleblowers, and exposing corruption throughout his career. Trevor’s clients have ranged from Google and Amnesty International to Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, Google Foundation and Pearl Jam.
Asia Pacific Today. 24 July, 2021
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