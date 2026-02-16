The Global Race For Mind Control

From MK Ultra To Neurotech: The Quest To Control Thought

* The race to shape what people think, feel and do didn’t start with algorithms on TikTok.

* It started long before ‘neurotech’ was even a buzzword.

* U.S. intelligence treated the human mind like terrain to be seized and occupied.

* Just study any of the MK Ultra, shock therapy or remote viewing programs.

* The CIA was — and still is — invested in controlling our minds.





The full segment including interview with Kim Bright is linked below.





Redacted News (16 February 2026)

https://rumble.com/v75tf74-kim-bright.html

https://youtu.be/D3Td4viR2nc