The Global Race For Mind Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From MK Ultra To Neurotech: The Quest To Control Thought
* The race to shape what people think, feel and do didn’t start with algorithms on TikTok.
* It started long before ‘neurotech’ was even a buzzword.
* U.S. intelligence treated the human mind like terrain to be seized and occupied.
* Just study any of the MK Ultra, shock therapy or remote viewing programs.
* The CIA was — and still is — invested in controlling our minds.
The full segment including interview with Kim Bright is linked below.
Redacted News (16 February 2026)
https://rumble.com/v75tf74-kim-bright.html