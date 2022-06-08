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Whistleblower Outs Medicare Data That Shows 50% Rise in Death After Vaccine
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247 views • June 08, 2022
The Vaccine caused a 50% increase in all cause mortality. Not only that, Edward Dowd says a household survey shows people with disabilities increased by 3 Million since the vaccine! Numbers don't lie, people do.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Sources:
1. Red Voice Media
The Medicare Data: How Can You Explain a 50% Rise in All-Cause Mortality for an Intervention That’s Supposed to Save Lives? [VIDEO]
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/the-medicare-data-how-can-you-explain-a-50-rise-in-all-cause-mortality-for-an-intervention-thats-supposed-to-save-lives/
2. USA Watchdog Greg Hunter with Edward Dowd
https://usawatchdog.com/cv19-vax-deadliest-fraud-in-history-edward-dowd/
3. Exposé article - NHS reveals in FOI that Ambulance Call-Outs for Heart Illness have DOUBLED since Covid-19 Vaccination began among all age-groups
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/06/nhs-ambulance-call-outs-heart-doubled-since-covid-vaccination/?cmid=cb942e00-46e0-47fc-91a2-f35c27c314e4
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Sources:
1. Red Voice Media
The Medicare Data: How Can You Explain a 50% Rise in All-Cause Mortality for an Intervention That’s Supposed to Save Lives? [VIDEO]
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/the-medicare-data-how-can-you-explain-a-50-rise-in-all-cause-mortality-for-an-intervention-thats-supposed-to-save-lives/
2. USA Watchdog Greg Hunter with Edward Dowd
https://usawatchdog.com/cv19-vax-deadliest-fraud-in-history-edward-dowd/
3. Exposé article - NHS reveals in FOI that Ambulance Call-Outs for Heart Illness have DOUBLED since Covid-19 Vaccination began among all age-groups
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/06/nhs-ambulance-call-outs-heart-doubled-since-covid-vaccination/?cmid=cb942e00-46e0-47fc-91a2-f35c27c314e4
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