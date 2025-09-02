In Memory of John L. Petersen

It is with great sadness that The Arlington Institute announces the passing of its founder, John L. Petersen on August 20th, 2025. John founded TAI in 1989 as a global change agent in a world that needed clarity and hope for a brighter future. He was an an amazing human being who changed the lives of many who knew and loved him. He will be dearly missed.





Please check out this beautiful song written for John.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDVBlB-Z_vU





