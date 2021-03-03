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EP 2348-9AM 'I Have All The Evidence...Trump will be your president long before 2024,': MyPillow's Lindell
The Pete Santilli Show
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300 views • March 03, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2348  - 6PM  EASTERN
TUESDAY - MARCH 02, 2021
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EP 2348-9AM 'I Have All The Evidence...Trump will be your president long before 2024,': MyPillow's Lindell   

Despite facing a $1.3 billion defamation suit for alleging 2020 voter fraud, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell this weekend continued making such claims — even suggesting Donald Trump, who lost his presidential reelection bid last year, will be back in office before the 2024 White House race.  Lindell is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems, which alleges he defamed the company with false accusations of having rigged last year’s election for President Biden.  “I have all the evidence of the machines,” Lindell says in a video recorded this past weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.
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