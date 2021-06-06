【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】Miles Guo: The best way to repay our fighters is to take down the CCP！

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
6/3/2021 Miles Guo addresses the 1-Year Anniversary of NFSC. He said we must protect our fellow fighters and strengthen ourselves. As long as we become powerful, we will need to beg anybody. To better repay our fellow fighters, the only way for us to do is take down the CCP!