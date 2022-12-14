Create New Account
Fully Jabbed and Boosted Pilots dying all over the place in airplanes after being forced to take the Poison kill shots. Is it safe to fly these days ? No of course not but many of us have to fly
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 17 hours ago

Yes this is happening all over the world.  Don't forget if you want to get out of town for a break from all the tyranny at home,  you can come to Medellin Colombia where we live and stay in our Luxury Rustic Bed and Breakfast:

www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

