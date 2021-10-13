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AUSTRALIA COVID: ROUND TABLE DISCUSSION NO.2 COURAGE AND WISDOM
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409 views • October 13, 2021
Very Good Talk
We would like to say a very big thank you to:
- Professor Dolores Cahill
- Ros Nealon-Cook
Now, it's up to you to share this information far and wide. Please share the above link with your family and friends.
Prof Dolores Cahill - https://dolorescahill.com/pages/about
Ros Nealon-Cook - https://integratedkids.com.au/about/ros-nealon-cook/
www.australiaoneparty.com
Please note: this event is not intended to be specific legal advice, but rather a guidance from an experienced HR professional.
We would like to say a very big thank you to:
- Professor Dolores Cahill
- Ros Nealon-Cook
Now, it's up to you to share this information far and wide. Please share the above link with your family and friends.
Prof Dolores Cahill - https://dolorescahill.com/pages/about
Ros Nealon-Cook - https://integratedkids.com.au/about/ros-nealon-cook/
www.australiaoneparty.com
Please note: this event is not intended to be specific legal advice, but rather a guidance from an experienced HR professional.
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