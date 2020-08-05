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Chemical analysis of Chem-Trail particles
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170 views • August 05, 2020
This video explores the chemical analysis of the toxins in chem-trails. It shows how to collect the materials they were and still are spraying us with. Analysis was done by government lab.
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