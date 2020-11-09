HAVA ACT ( DECEMBER 12, 2001 - 2 MONTHS AFTER 9 11 ) FUNDS THE VOTER FRAUD WITH FEDERAL MONEY - [ Interview with Source on Electronic Vote Fraud - CDMEDIA ] REPEAL HAVA FRAUD ACT

POLL WATCHERS CAN EASILY BE DEFEATED ELECTRONICALLY USING THE 6 MAIN COMPANIES FUNDED ( YES, THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS FUNDING THE FRAUD !! ) POLL WATCHERS CAN WATCH AND NANCY PELOSI AND DIANNE FEINSTEIN s COMPANIES ALTER THE VOTES TO HOWEVER THEY WISH

DOMINION DISCUSSED AGAIN WHERE NANCY PELOSI s CHIEF OF STAFF IS THE CEO AND A MAJOR SHAREHOLDER IS SENATOR DIANNE FEINSTEIN 's HUSBAND !!

FRAUD EXPLAINED AND ALL THE BALLOTS CAN BE SEEN; ALL THE VOTER ROLLS WORLD-WIDE CAN BE SEE.



On October 29, 2002, President Bush signed the "Help America Vote Act of 2002," (HAVA), Pub. L. No. 107-252, 116 Stat. 1666 (2002) into law. The HAVA is codified at 52 U.S.C. 20901 to 21145. After the House of Representatives, on December 12, 2001, and the Senate on April 11, 2002, passed differing versions of H.R. 3295, joint conferees were named to reconcile the differences and adopted a conference report on October 8, 2002, which was then passed by the House and Senate without amendment.



The Help America Vote Act of 2002



creating a new federal agency to serve as a clearinghouse for election administration information;

providing funds to states to improve election administration and replace outdated voting systems; and

creating minimum standards for states to follow in several key areas of election administration.



Department of Justice Activities



The United States has enforced HAVA through both litigation and by informing jurisdictions of the Department's views on the Act's requirements.



The Department of Justice has released a guide to improving accessibility of polling places for disabled voters.

ADA Checklist for Polling Places

Help America Vote Act - FAQ's



Department of Health and Human Services Activities



Department of Health and Human Services

Election Assistance Commission Activities



Election Assistance Commission