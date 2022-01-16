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Kimberly Pachis aka THE REAL KIM SHADY tm - Steven D Kelley - Truth Cat Radio Videos - 011322
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115 views • January 16, 2022
Join Steven D Kelley's Telegram group! - https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
The group's name is: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
Please help support TruthCatRadio with a donation, I need your help. PayPal: [email protected]. Click for friend/family, so I don't have to return it. Thank you.
"We are on the verge of world wide revolution. I have every intention of causing it, and bringing about the complete destruction of the world control structure. I have declared myself the #1 enemy of all Government, yet these very same powers have no power to stop me." - Steven D Kelley
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#OCCUPYTHEGETTY - If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser, light drive propulsion pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 PT.
I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share and promote Steven D Kelley's content, research and mission. Steven's mission is to rid the world of pedophilia in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family so that it doesn't have to be returned, or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.
The group's name is: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
Please help support TruthCatRadio with a donation, I need your help. PayPal: [email protected]. Click for friend/family, so I don't have to return it. Thank you.
"We are on the verge of world wide revolution. I have every intention of causing it, and bringing about the complete destruction of the world control structure. I have declared myself the #1 enemy of all Government, yet these very same powers have no power to stop me." - Steven D Kelley
--
#OCCUPYTHEGETTY - If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser, light drive propulsion pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 PT.
I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share and promote Steven D Kelley's content, research and mission. Steven's mission is to rid the world of pedophilia in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family so that it doesn't have to be returned, or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.
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