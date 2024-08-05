The Ultimate 4-Day Gut Health Reset | Dr. Steven Gundry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover the ultimate post-holiday reset in just 4 days with a focus on activating Fibroblast Growth Factor 21 (FGF21). Learn how to transition from indulgence to a plant-based diet, embracing the effectiveness of Valter Longo's Fasting Mimicking Diet and the simplicity of the cabbage soup cleanse.
Preorder Dr. Gundry’s latest book “Gut Check” here: https://amzn.to/4aTsKSt
Enhance your soup with chicken broth and stimulating ingredients like onions, garlic, and turmeric. This quick, gut-friendly reset ensures toxin-free renewal, making it a superior choice over water fasts and master cleanses. Dive into a revitalizing journey, effortlessly reclaiming your well-being after the festive season.
