Family Courts Reform

Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.



"I am hoping to bring awareness to you and to my community of the oppressive nature of the family court system and the silencing of children and abuse victims. As we know, with the eighth ACE study, childhood adverse trauma is a huge health issue, and when protective mothers do what they're told to do by reporting abuse, they in turn in epidemic numbers all across our country and other countries are being punished. It's a catch-22. If you don't say anything, failure to protect. If you report it, you are an alienator or a liar. This is an epidemic, a very sexist, systemic issue that favors abusive parents and threatens and punishes protective parents."