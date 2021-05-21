Sustainable Destruction - Exposing UN Agenda 21 in Rural America

In this presentation Dan Happel explains the blueprint for the future of mankind. You can fight this locally, but only if you understand what it is! Make no mistake; “sustainable development” intends to destroy American exceptionalism and end private property in the name of saving the world. Global government and Agenda 21/2030 will usher in Marxist/socialist/communist technocratic control and will destroy the greatest experiment in freedom ever envisioned. These plans for control must be stopped before we lose our freedom.The Replacement of local governments and elected officials with Regionally Appointed governments, known as COGs (Councils of Governments). COGs have one purpose: end local, democratically elected governments and replace them with autocratically controlled regional bureaucracies willing to promote sustainability and one world government. It means the destruction of the middle-class through income re-distribution, applying impossibly restrictive regulations that destroy the concept of private property and the deliberate de-industrialization of America.Shortly after his inauguration in 1993, President Bill Clinton created the President’s Council on Sustainable Development by executive order. By making “sustainable development” a permanent feature of all Federal policy within the Administrative Branch, he effectively bypassed Congress and threw the Agenda 21 implementation process into high gear, forever changing the mission of Federal agencies from “serving the people” to “serving the environment”. Although Agenda 21 was never ratified by the Senate as required by law, 95% of all Federal regulations are tied to UN Agenda 21/2030 sustainability policies that target American sovereignty. (Presentation - 2014)