6/4/2023

1 Thessalonians 1:10 Why I Believe in a Pre-Tribulation Rapture

Intro: The Pre-tribulation rapture is unique and very special in God’s creation and purposes. There is nothing like it nor ever will be like it! It is shock and awe like we have never seen it except maybe the return of Jesus Christ to the Earth. Every believer can take hope and encouragement from the rapture of the church.