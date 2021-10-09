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Full Episode One of COVIDLAND - with Alex Jones, Del Bigtree, Physician whistleblowers and COVID-skeptic scientists.
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307 views • October 09, 2021
FULL EPISODE ONE: COVIDLAND. Take a look at the last 18 months and realize what your own government has kept hidden from you: the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the numbers bear out what citizen journalists all over the world have been screaming: “It was planned.”
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