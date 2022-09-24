FULL SHOW: Record-High Inflation Meant To Confiscate Wealth From Middle Class And Usher In Great Reset!

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Grab something and hold on for a wild ride this Friday on The War Room! Clay Clark guest hosts as he welcomes several guests such as Dr. Jim Meehan, Owner of Tip Top K-9 Ryan Wimpey, and musician John Ferrell! Tune-in as Clay exposes the Globalist agenda to use Big Pharma and propaganda pumped by MSM to attack their greatest enemy... you!