FULL SHOW: Record-High Inflation Meant To Confiscate Wealth From Middle Class And Usher In Great Reset!

Grab something and hold on for a wild ride this Friday on The War Room! Clay Clark guest hosts as he welcomes several guests such as Dr. Jim Meehan, Owner of Tip Top K-9 Ryan Wimpey, and musician John Ferrell! Tune-in as Clay exposes the Globalist agenda to use Big Pharma and propaganda pumped by MSM to attack their greatest enemy... you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.