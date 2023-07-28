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THEY SIGNED THE COVENANT OF DEATH -- DR. JIM THORP
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
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103 views • July 28, 2023

Dr. Jim Thorp has been practicing medicine and healing women for more than 40 years. But he was just FIRED by St. Mary's hospital. His crime? He told his patients and the world the TRUTH about the bioweapon's potential effects on pregnant women and their babies. And let me tell ya, the medical tyrants have messed with the wrong man.

Isaiah Chapter 28:
15 Because ye have said, We have made a covenant with death, and with hell are we at agreement; when the overflowing scourge shall pass through, it shall not come unto us: for we have made lies our refuge, and under falsehood have we hid ourselves:

16 Therefore thus saith the Lord God, Behold, I lay in Zion for a foundation a stone, a tried stone, a precious corner stone, a sure foundation: he that believeth shall not make haste.

17 Judgment also will I lay to the line, and righteousness to the plummet: and the hail shall sweep away the refuge of lies, and the waters shall overflow the hiding place.

18 And your covenant with death shall be disannulled, and your agreement with hell shall not stand; when the overflowing scourge shall pass through, then ye shall be trodden down by it.

19 From the time that it goeth forth it shall take you: for morning by morning shall it pass over, by day and by night: and it shall be a vexation only to understand the report.

The Wellness Company:

https://www.twc.health/


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sgt reportnwonew world ordergreat resetsheep to the slaughterdr jim thorpthey signed the covenant of death
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