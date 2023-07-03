The Secret Government of the United States Part 3

Before Catherine Austin Fitz discovered the 21 trillion dollars missing from HUD, the looting of the nations Savings and Loan was the nations largest heist by far. From the Iran Contra Files we find out how George Bush and the Secret Government among others, looted the savings of working class people to the tune of 600 billion dollars and that same criminal element is alive and well today.
