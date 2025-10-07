BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Sumerian King List
Angelino
Angelino
33 views • 1 day ago

This is the Sumerian King List. This is a telling of a list of kings that ruled in Sumer for thousands of years in the beginning and later parts. Humans were nerfed at some point in history from being able to live for thousands of years to about 100. The long life gene was edited by Enki as per The Lost Book of Enki. This video does not have an intro because I added subtitles due to them having weird sounding names. When I say "X", that means the tablet was broken and there was no translation. I made it 13 minutes so I guess that makes it a Halloween special o.o

Keywords
kinglistsumerian
