Steve Bannon- On the war path against the illegitimate regime: Biden You're Getting Impeached!

"You are Pure Evil, What You've Done!... Biden You're Getting Impeached!" - Bannon on War Path!



Steve Bannon: Elections have consequences and stolen elections have catastrophic consequences. The guy who had us with growth, who had us with blue-collar people with 11% wage increases, with no inflation in the 4th quarter of 2019. The guy who had the world at peace, he had the mullahs braced up, he had Putin in his place, he was cutting deals with Xi… Yes! They stole this election… Jamie Raskin, Adam Schiff, this country’s in a crisis and you helped create it. And what you’ve done to this nation and the economy and working-class people will be remembered forever. And when we destroy your party at the ballot box in November, like in 1932, the Republicans were destroyed by the Democrats. And we run this deal for 40 or 50 years as we should because you are, it’s not just your incompetence, it’s your malfeasance and your pure evilness, what you’ve done to this nation… We’re going to rub your nose in the hard drive from hell. We’re going to impeach you, Biden. Biden, you’re getting impeached!



Via The War Room.