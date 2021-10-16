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AntiVaxx Blockade in Italy
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120 views • October 16, 2021
AntiVaxx Blockade in Italy
https://t.me/PepeMatter/4913
I'm hearing rumors that Italians will block the ports until the vaccine passport is dropped.
Does anyone have sauce?
The Green Pass is set to be implemented in Italy tomorrow.
https://t.me/PepeMatter/4913
I'm hearing rumors that Italians will block the ports until the vaccine passport is dropped.
Does anyone have sauce?
The Green Pass is set to be implemented in Italy tomorrow.
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