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XMAS ADS 2021: WHITE PEOPLE ARE ALIENS IN BRITAIN
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41 views • November 12, 2021
MarkCollett



Anti-white Christmas adverts sink to a new low. The message is clear in the John Lewis Christmas advert, we are now the 'aliens' in our own land…

Ways you can help contribute to my work:
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You can also donate to my work via Entropy:
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My book, The Fall of Western Man is now available. It is available as a FREE eBook and also in hardback and paperback editions.

The Official Website:
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PLEASE NOTE: If you wish to debate with me in the comments about anything I have said, I welcome that. However please listen to the complete podcast and ensure you argue with the points I have made. Arguments that simply consist of nonsense such as "what gives you the right to judge" or "I'm a [insert religious affiliation] and you should be ashamed of yourself" or other such vacuous non-arguments will simply be ridiculed.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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