XMAS ADS 2021: WHITE PEOPLE ARE ALIENS IN BRITAIN

MarkCollettAnti-white Christmas adverts sink to a new low. The message is clear in the John Lewis Christmas advert, we are now the 'aliens' in our own land…Ways you can help contribute to my work:BitCoin: bc1qzgjz953f4gznway0hvz6lx360yd2autdkwf6nuEtherium: 0xb44739a8f2c57Cad38F96Aab8F2a0cA18258A7bABitCoin Cash: qpaaukrttfvq0j99gfl43hhs5q0tmhzfevkhp3r2c9Monero: 42qypZQGMzNfFa5yXBxkqxL4iDw5cmzbtCC81dKcQbMrhLrsJUYAFSsLs9Um4hG32R5GfaqfgGj7oR6ZJ7pGyaY3FFu9HKDYou can also donate to my work via Entropy:My book, The Fall of Western Man is now available. It is available as a FREE eBook and also in hardback and paperback editions.The Official Website:FREE eBook download:Hardback Edition:Paperback Edition:PLEASE NOTE: If you wish to debate with me in the comments about anything I have said, I welcome that. However please listen to the complete podcast and ensure you argue with the points I have made. Arguments that simply consist of nonsense such as "what gives you the right to judge" or "I'm a [insert religious affiliation] and you should be ashamed of yourself" or other such vacuous non-arguments will simply be ridiculed.