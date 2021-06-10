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9 No-Bake Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies
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60 views • June 10, 2021
Click Here For Authentic Keto Diet Plan for Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian:
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9. Keto No-bake Chocolate Chip Cookies
Preparation time: 1 hour
🍽 Servings: 6 cookies
Ingredients:
4 oz Cream cheese, softened
2 oz Butter, softened
1 Tbsp Erythritol
1 tsp Vanilla Extract
1/3 cup Almond Flour
1/4 cup sugar-free Chocolate Chips
Procedure:
1) Combine cream cheese, butter, erythritol, and vanilla extract in a food processor. Pulse until smooth.
2) Add in the almond flour and blend until into a smooth dough.
3) Fold the chocolate chips into the mixture.
4) Divide the dough into balls and gently flatten into shape.
5) Chill until ready to serve.
➡️ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 136 kcal
Protein - 2.7g (8%)
Fat - 13g (87%)
Carbohydrates - 1.8g (6%)
Fiber - 0.7g
The following is information about the “Custom Keto Diet Plan”:
Our personalised meal plan service was created to assist men and women all over the world in changing their lives and taking control of their health and appearance.
The bespoke keto diet is a brand-new tool that allows people to design their own keto diet plan based on their food preferences, daily activity levels, height, weight, and weight-loss goals.
We offer tailored ketogenic diet programmes based on scientific research and proven studies that maximise fat burning by providing the right amount of calories and macronutrients for each person.
https://bit.ly/3gmr2yK
9. Keto No-bake Chocolate Chip Cookies
Preparation time: 1 hour
🍽 Servings: 6 cookies
Ingredients:
4 oz Cream cheese, softened
2 oz Butter, softened
1 Tbsp Erythritol
1 tsp Vanilla Extract
1/3 cup Almond Flour
1/4 cup sugar-free Chocolate Chips
Procedure:
1) Combine cream cheese, butter, erythritol, and vanilla extract in a food processor. Pulse until smooth.
2) Add in the almond flour and blend until into a smooth dough.
3) Fold the chocolate chips into the mixture.
4) Divide the dough into balls and gently flatten into shape.
5) Chill until ready to serve.
➡️ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 136 kcal
Protein - 2.7g (8%)
Fat - 13g (87%)
Carbohydrates - 1.8g (6%)
Fiber - 0.7g
The following is information about the “Custom Keto Diet Plan”:
Our personalised meal plan service was created to assist men and women all over the world in changing their lives and taking control of their health and appearance.
The bespoke keto diet is a brand-new tool that allows people to design their own keto diet plan based on their food preferences, daily activity levels, height, weight, and weight-loss goals.
We offer tailored ketogenic diet programmes based on scientific research and proven studies that maximise fat burning by providing the right amount of calories and macronutrients for each person.
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