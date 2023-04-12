https://gettr.com/post/p2e5yjv364f

04/10/2023 Nicole in her interview with War Room: Mr. Miles Guo loves the US and American people. He loves the US Constitution. And he believes America is one nation of God and that there are more good people in this country and these good people working inside the US Congress, inside the DOJ, and the SEC will come out and hold these real criminals accountable.

04/10/2023 妮可做客班农《战斗室》：郭文贵先生爱这个国家，爱美国人民，热爱美国宪法。他认为美国是一个信仰上帝的国家，这个国家还是好人更多。这些在美国国会，司法部和证监会里的好人会站出来，他们会将这些真正的罪犯绳之以法，追究他们的责任。

